Top Stories Win $5k like Magic December 30, 2016 | 0 Comments Brentwood Estates well will be new man cave December 27, 2016 | 0 Comments Barbershop shooting suspect arrested December 22, 2016 | 0 Comments What a glistening sight December 19, 2016 | 0 Comments Suspects identified after shooting threat posted on social media UPDATED December 19, 2016 | 14 Comments for more top stories >> Latest E-Edition Take Our Poll Do you feel the a school district should cancel school when there is a social media threat of a school shooting? Oh My Gosh- What a stupid question! Of Course they should. No- If they canceled school on every threat, there would be no school. Don't care - Don't have kids in school. View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week Elves invade Norton neighborhood Elves & More of Northeast Ohio delivers 300 free bicyles to the children around Tapper Road and Belton Street in Norton the morning of Dec. 18. National Headlines WNBA players were near Istanbul attack; all ‘accounted for and safe’ January 1, 2017 New Year’s Attack on Packed Istanbul Club Leaves 39 Dead January 1, 2017 The Latest: Turkey Lowers Number of Foreign Fatalities January 1, 2017 New Year’s Revelers Ring in 2017 in Times Square January 1, 2017 Trump Tweets New Year’s Greeting at Stroke of Midnight January 1, 2017 New UN Chief Urges New Year’s Resolution: ‘Put Peace First’ January 1, 2017 New Subway Line, Awaited Since the 1920s, Is Set to Roll January 1, 2017 Ohio State Offense Falls Flat in Blowout Loss to Clemson January 1, 2017 Today in History January 1, 2017 1 Million Times Square Revelers Watch Crystal Ball’s Descent Signal the Start of 2017 in the US January 1, 2017