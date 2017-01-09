Top Stories Norton woman charged with theft from the elderly January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments Whipkey retains Council presidency January 8, 2017 | 0 Comments Lady Minutemen prove a little too much for Magics January 7, 2017 | 0 Comments Wanted by Barberton Police January 6, 2017 | 0 Comments Police video shows apparent suicide attempt in collision with cruiser January 6, 2017 | 2 Comments for more top stories >> Latest E-Edition Take Our Poll Do you believe there should be concealed carry allowed on college campuses? A. Absolutely not. Gun control is a must. It is getting crazy out there with so many guns. B. For sure! There are responsible students who could end a shooting threat and save lives. View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week Dramatic video from Norton Police officer’s body camera shows the moment of impact and aftermath of a woman driving her SUV into a police cruiser during a traffic stop on Interstate 76. Caution for strong language. National Headlines Dana White calls Meryl Streep ‘uppity 80-year-old lady’ over MMA comment January 9, 2017 5 Things to Know About Golden Globe Surprise Winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson January 9, 2017 Trump Expected To Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser January 9, 2017 Medical Fraud Threatens Driving Licenses of 6,600 Truckers January 9, 2017 Auto Industry Execs React to Specter of Donald Trump January 9, 2017 Cuba, US Sign Deal on Oil-Spill Prevention January 9, 2017 Anthony Bennett, former No. 1 pick, waived by Nets January 9, 2017 Anthony Bennett, former No. 1 pick, waived by Nets January 9, 2017 Vermont’s New Governor Sticking With Renewable Energy Goal January 9, 2017 Kenyan President Signs Electoral Law Amid Rigging Fears January 9, 2017