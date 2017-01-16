Top Stories Girls On the Run share reading January 16, 2017 | 0 Comments Magics win at the buzzer ** Video ** January 13, 2017 | 1 Comment Public input sought for Norton Schools superintendent search January 13, 2017 | 1 Comment Tuberculosis case confirmed January 13, 2017 | 0 Comments Explosion reported in Coventry Township fire January 11, 2017 | 0 Comments for more top stories >> Latest E-Edition Take Our Poll Do you believe there should be concealed carry allowed on college campuses? A. Absolutely not. Gun control is a must. It is getting crazy out there with so many guns. B. For sure! There are responsible students who could end a shooting threat and save lives. View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week Jordan Greynolds scores 17 points and nails a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Magics to a 51-48 win over Highland, Jan. 13. Get the highlights, stats and comments from the players and the coach in the next edition of the Barberton Herald. National Headlines Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Today January 16, 2017 Israeli Minister Says Trump Offers Palestinians Fresh Start January 16, 2017 WATCH: Athletes, Fans Flee As Roof of Sports Arena Collapses January 16, 2017 Ireland Opposes Shift of US Embassy Site in Israel January 16, 2017 Belfast Power-Sharing Faces Monday Deadline for Destruction January 16, 2017 Saudi’s Flynas to Buy 80 Airbus A320neo Planes in $8.6B Deal January 16, 2017 Danger Matches Tuesday for Djokovic, Williams at Aussie Open January 16, 2017 The Latest: Davos Organizers Urge Shift in Economic Policy January 16, 2017 6 Tourists Injured in Hot-Air Balloon Crash in UAE Desert January 16, 2017 Qatari Fuel Arrives in Gaza, Helping to Ease Power Crisis January 16, 2017