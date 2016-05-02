Video of the Week By Editor | May 2, 2016 | 1 Dramatic video from Norton Police officer’s body camera shows the moment of impact and aftermath of a woman driving her SUV into a police cruiser during a traffic stop on Interstate 76. Caution for strong language. Posted in Sports, Videos Leave a Comment Name Email (will not be published) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. 1 Comment Donald on January 10, 2017 at 1:19 pm As soon as I found this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them. Reply
1 Comment
As soon as I found this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.