Helen K. Warner, 48, passed away June 23. Survived by her husband, Robert E.; children, Amanda, Paul and Chris; seven grandchildren; sister, Cheryl; brother, Bob; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be June 27, 2 p.m., at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Ron Watson officiating.