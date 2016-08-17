Exciting day for West Siders

| | 1

 

IMG_0007

The first day of classes for Barberton Schools was August 17.  Pictured is Ms. Wiles, principal of Barberton Elementary West, and her niece, fourth-grader Alaina.

IMG_0006

Third-graders Marisa, Tabbitha and Aubrey show off their matching outfits and matching ready-to-learn attitudes!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment





1 Comment

  1. Smithe310 on January 17, 2017 at 4:21 am

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that Thanks for lunch! kecdakddedaeddcc

    Reply