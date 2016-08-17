Exciting day for West Siders
The first day of classes for Barberton Schools was August 17. Pictured is Ms. Wiles, principal of Barberton Elementary West, and her niece, fourth-grader Alaina.
Third-graders Marisa, Tabbitha and Aubrey show off their matching outfits and matching ready-to-learn attitudes!
1 Comment
