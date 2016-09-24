New method available for drug disposal
A new weapon in the fight against the opiate epidemic has arrived in the form of drug disposal pouches.
The user-friendly pouches help prevent drug abuse by dissolving unused medications safely, effectively and conveniently.
This month, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, based in Dublin, Ireland, donated 1 million pouches to communities around the U.S. 40,000 were sent to Summit County, making possible the elimination of more than 1 million pills from the streets.
The pouches are now available for free through the pharmacies inside all Acme Fresh Market stores.
In this interview, Barberton EMS Coordinator Lt. Steve Ionno talks to the Herald about the pouches. Read the full story in this week’s issue of the Herald, on newsstands now.
