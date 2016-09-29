Mum Fest brings record breaking crowds to Lake Anna

The 26th annual Mum Fest featured 17,000 chrysanthemums for the weekend’s event, which also celebrated the 125th year of the city of Barberton.

Highlights included dedication of a patio of engraved bricks at the O.C. Barber statue, the Diaper Derby Dash, The Chippewa Lake Water Ski Show Team, the Great Lake Anna Canoe Race, food and craft vendors, chalk art plus many other activities.

Toddler Violet Fury, daughter of Amanda Brooker, crawls her way to victory in the Diaper Derby Dash at Mum Fest.

Mike Pierce, member of the Chippewa Ski Team, entertains the crowd with tricks on the flyboard.

Masonic members prepare bologna sandwiches at Mum Fest.

Team Bonnie, Dave Polacek and his son Joe, lead the pack in the Great Lake Anna Canoe Race. The team competed in memory of the late Bonnie Myers, whose birthday was Sept. 24, the day of the racing during Mum Fest. Team Bonnie won their heat and championship races.