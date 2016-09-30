Barberton’s ‘Queen of Halloween’ lives up to her title *UPDATED PHOTOS*

Kelsey Kaminski wants to help you haunt your house like never before this Halloween.

Born and raised in Barberton, Kaminski has been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween” by friends and family.

After she moved to Hollywood to pursue a career as an actress and model, she was cast on a little show you might’ve heard of called “The Walking Dead” — as a zombie. It was a life-changing experience.

As she sat in the makeup chair for hours at a time, Kaminski saw herself transformed before her eyes — and discovered that her career aspirations were transforming too.

“After that, I started to really get into the special effects makeup,” she said.

Kaminski’s newfound love, combined with her lifelong passion for Halloween, led to her first project, a full-sized skeleton, and blossomed from there into a business.

With the slogan “Bringing Nightmares to Life,” Defunct FX offers ghoulish decorations not for the faint of heart, such as body parts, critter corpses and “corpse morphs,” such as Bart the Zombie Rat-Bat.

Kaminski also offers to help make your costume unique and memorable this Halloween with her mind-blowing makeup.

