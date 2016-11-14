William (Bill) A. Gorman, 63, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Nov.12, at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, Medina. Bill was born Sept. 24, 1953, in Wadsworth, to Arthur J. Gorman and Evelyn L. Stender. Bill always enjoyed having a good time. He had many friends who referred to him as “Ratti.” Survivors include brother, John R. Gorman, Wapakoneta; nieces, Ashley (Joseph) Maina, Pine Bush, New York, Kayli (Robert) Mayou, Neederland, Texas; aunts, Mildred Poppenhouse, Akron, Imogene (Francis) Orlando, North Canton, Doris (Leo) Wehrlin, North Canton, Mary Gorman, Tallmadge and Laurel Edwards, Mission Viegjo, California; uncles, James Gorman, Libertyville, Illinois and Russell Stinder, La Mesa, California; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by aunts, Marie (Charles) Stadleman, Rita Gorman, Carol Campbell, and Patricia Stinder and uncles, Carl Gorman, Richard Poppenhouse, and Joseph Edwards. Cremation services are being handled by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton. There will be no services.