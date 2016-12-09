Michele A. Lilly, 52, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 3. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Bowman Sr.; mother and step-father, Martha Ann and Dennis Butzer; Michele is survived by her husband, David Lilly; sons, Christopher Bowman and Michael Cole; several grandchildren; brother, Bob (Nicole) Bowman Jr.; sister, Kelly (Randy) Brown; half-brother, Dennis Butzer; half-sister, Martha Ann Butzer; sister-in-law, Brenda Lilly; along with numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Michele’s family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton.