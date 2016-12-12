Richard “Rick” T. Boley, 72, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 8. Rick was born on October 20,1944 in Barberton. He graduated from Barberton High School in 1962 and Purdue University in 1966, where he was a member of the football team. After college Rick joined the Peace Corps and he worked on the island of Ifalik in the South Pacific. Rick was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. His work career included teaching and coaching in Bedford at St. Peter Chanel High School, Lincoln Electric as an accountant and retired from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Cleveland. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Ann Boley and sister, Marilyn Bell; survived by his son, Rich Boley; brother, Tom (Hildy) Boley; along with several nephews, nieces; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m., at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Inurnment will take place Monday, Dec. 19th, 12:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman, Ohio 44270 with military honors. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Rick’s name.