Arrest made in fatal hit skip
An E. Cassell Avenue man has been arrested in connection with the death of an E. Huston Street man who was hit by a car while walking on N. Van Buren Avenue in Barberton.
Scott Hollifield, 27, was taken to Akron City Hospital with head injuries where he died Dec. 6.
Carl E. Sapper, 38, has been charged with not stopping after an accident, a third degree felony. More charges could be added.
Sapper fled the scene in the Nov. 25 incident at about 10:45 p.m. Sapper was taken to the Summit County Jail with bond set at $50,000 by Municipal Court Judge Flagg Lanzinger.
Barberton Police were aided in the investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Read more on the investigation in the next edition of The Barberton Herald.
7 Comments
Do you think he even cares what he did? He took my son, a brother, a soldier, a boyfriend, a friend, and much more!
i am so sorry for your loss, could not even imagine how you feel. prayers to you
The world, our nation, are people, need more prayer not more hatred and animosity not more anger and frustration nobody here knows this man’s story or what happened that day where i’m not defending the man himself I am defending Humanity we need to pray…. My church Calvary Apostolic behind the Pizza Hut and Hamburger Station on Manchester Road are holding a “Christmas play” this Sunday December 18th at 6 p.m. and I’m sure that God will bless your hearts to be there
i know him and he is a bad person, he has no respect for anyone or any thing. he knows what he did and is trying to cover it up but in the end god is judge and he will pay
Didn’t know Scott, but really good friends with a guy who served with him. Hope this asshole gets a long sentence.
He was my friend and battle buddy in the Ohio guard. Same unit to top it off.
Glad they caught the creep that did that. It was just plain wrong.