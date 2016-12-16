Korean War vet gets new wheelchair, pension

Jim Eritano

Herald Staff Writer

Wyatt Patterson wants to spread the word about his good fortune so that other veterans will know help is available.

The former Marine Corps sergeant and resident of Pleasant View Health Center likes to sit by the front door, looking out the window.

Patterson said, “One day I said to myself, ‘Self, why don’t you do something instead of just sitting here?’ So I started pushing the automatic door button for people.”

Recently, Carrie Reese from the Veterans Service Commission visited the center, and Patterson struck up a conversation with her about his wheelchair.

“It belonged to my friend who passed away,” Patterson said. “He was kind of a small gentleman and the seat on the chair was a little uncomfortable. I asked her about getting a bigger seat installed and she said she’d see what she could do. She made an appointment for me in Cleveland.”

At the Cleveland office, Patterson was told that his wheelchair’s seat would not be replaced after all.

“The guy said, ‘No, Mr. Patterson, we’re not going to replace that seat. We’re going to get you a new battery-operated chair,’” Patterson remembered. “They showed me a chart that had all these colors on it, and guess what color I chose? Purple! I’m from Barberton!”

“Then I had to take a road test. They set up pylons and had me drive the chair around them, and guess what grade I got?” he smiled, “A Plus!”

Patterson pointed to a walker, folded and leaning against a cabinet.

“I always wanted one of these things, with wheels,” he said. “So when the guy asked me if there was anything else I needed, that’s what I asked for, and that’s what I got. And this was lying there,” Patterson continued, reaching for an extension grabbing tool. “I figured, ‘What the heck?’ so I asked, ‘What’s the chance of getting one of these?’ And here it is!’”

Then they asked him about his pension.

“I didn’t know anything about a pension,” Patterson said, “I never heard anything about it before.”

Patterson expects delivery of his new purple chair this week, and the pension will start soon.

“I want to let people know,” he said. “There are probably a lot of guys like me who don’t know about [Veterans Service Commission].”

The Veterans Service Commission can be reached at 330-643-2830.