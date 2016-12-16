Teitsworth enters Softball Hall of Fame

Ho Hoffman

Herald Staff Writer

Portage Lakes resident Joan Teitsworth was inducted into the Stark County Softball Hall of Fame giving her membership in two HOFs. She is already a member of the Summit County Softball hall.

“It is quite an honor I am really proud of,” the 54-year old Stow high school and Akron grad said. “Attending my dad’s softball games at Decker, Newton and PPG when I was around 8 years old, I could never imagine it would have led to this.”

If you check bloodlines, it was actually a no-doubter.

Her dad, the late Gordon Teitsworth, was a top notch fastpitch pitcher and first baseman in the Barberton and Akron leagues in the 1960s and was an annual all star in the Summit County Senior Silver League.

Her mom Shirley is a golfer and a bowler while sister Connie Rockhold also played high school softball and was a coach at Cloverleaf High School. Her niece and nephew Hunter and Par Rockhold are both active on Norton High School athletic teams.

“My dad was a good athlete and a good father,” she said. “He took time to coach my sister and I and also attended our high school games.”

Both sisters played high school ball at Stow where Joan was awarded the Golden Bulldog which goes to the outstanding female athlete at Stow.

After playing fastpitch third base in high school and college, Teitsworth became a slow pitch pitcher.

“I have been playing women’s slow pitch in two leagues for close to 30 years,” the HOF player said. “I now play for Erie Street Bar in the Massillon league and Nathan’s Patio in Canton.”

Softball, however, isn’t her only life.

If you drive down E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, you will see that purple house.

“That is mine and I never went to Barberton,” Teitsworth joked. “I have my business there, ‘A Dog’s Life,’ I do pet grooming.”

She along with her partner Linda Girard are also involved with the animal rescue agencies.

“I would bet over the past years, Linda and I have transported 4,000 to 5,000 dogs to or from New York, Pennsylvania, Canada, Virginia and other states,” Teitsworth said, who has six rescue dogs and nine rescue cats of her own. “It is like a labor of love and what could be more rewarding then saving an animal’s life?”

Teitsworth considers herself fortunate to be able to still play softball.

“I love the game, my teammates, the challenge and the opportunity to still compete,” she said. “I owe it all to my dad who got me started and I am sure he is still watching me play.

Thanks dad.”