Elves descend on Norton with free bikes **Video**

It was a surprise to the residents near Tapper Road and Belton Street when police and fire trucks came in with lights and sirens this morning, Dec. 18.

It was not an emergency but a delivery of 300 free bicycles to the children of the neighborhood, courtesy of Elves & More of Northeast Ohio.

Each year, in secret, Elves & More selects a neighborhood to receive the bikes. Safety forces know before the event but the neighborhood does not.

Josh Troche of Elves & More said they are looking to give the children a freedom they may not have by providing them access to after school programs or a way to get to a friend’s house.

“I think it’s fantastic,” stated Police Chief John Dalessandro. “We’re all overwhelmed. It’s a generous donation and I think it’s great for our community.”

