David K. Baughman, passed away Dec. 6, at age 55. Born and raised in Barberton, Ohio. Loving father of Ami (Rob) Graves, Kari (Pete) Bradford and Emilie Baughman; dear son of Shirley Baughman (nee Lawson) and late David F. Baughman; Caring brother of Georgeann (Rick) Walter and the late Susan J. Baughman; also survived by 5 grandchildren and nieces and nephews. David was retired from the United States Navy as a Master at Arms First Class.