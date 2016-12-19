Debra Wagner Palmer, 64, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, November 28. Debra was born November 4,1952 in Barberton, to the late George E. and Lourella I. Wagner. Debra was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Palmer, her parents and her brother, Gary Wagner. Debra is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Robin), Daniel and Richard, her grandchildren, Samantha and Coby Palmer, her sister, Donna (Mike) Griffin, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Per Debra’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no calling hours will be held.