Francis Richard Vislavsky

Francis, 90, went to be with the love of his life Vita on December 18. They are already enjoying a glass of wine, catching up and playing cards. He was a lifetime resident of Barberton and known to many as the “Mayor of 14th Street.” He was a graduate of St. Vincent St. Mary High School, attended classes at Akron University, then drafted into the US Army. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 42 years of Service. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church in Barberton and a member of the Catholic War Veterans Elmer Simon Post 304, Slovene Center, Slovak Catholic Sokols 167 and The First Hungarian Benefit Society. Francis served his country proudly in the US Army during WWII. Assigned to the Combat Infantry 32nd Red Arrow Division and 25th Tropical Lightning Division and was awarded 2 Battle Stars, 2 Campaign and Victory Ribbons and the Bronze Star while in Philippines and Luzon Island, Japan. He was the 10th of 11 children, all who preceded him along with his mother Julia (Szabo), father John Viszlavszky. He is survived by son, Francis J. (Holly) and daughter Juli (Keith) Beitel. Five grandchildren and one great-grandchild along with many relatives and friends. Often times referred to as Mr. V he was a friend to everyone he met. He loved to share his love of his Hungarian heritage, history and polkas with everyone. If you were lucky enough you were able to share some of his homemade wine that he made from the grape vines that were planted by his father when he immigrated from Hungary over 100 years ago. Not a Saturday morning passed that he did not call into the WZIP Polka Program to share the past weeks events and request his favorite song the Barberton Polka. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. One of his favorite lines was if anyone who asked him if he drank much, was to respond with “No I spill most of it.” Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, Dec.22, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, he has requested donations be made to WZIP’s Saturday Morning Polka Program at: WZIP Polkas, 330-972-7105, University of Akron, 302 Buchtel Common, Kolbe Hall 320, Akron OH, 44325-1004. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).