Together Again

George M. Krska, 82, passed away Dec. 17, at Doylestown Health Care Center. George was born in Barberton to Michael and Susan (Otruba) Krska. He was a Barberton/Doylestown resident all his life, where he retired from PPG Industries after 40 yrs. of service. George was a member of the Barberton Moose Lodge, an avid golfer and a proud Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Bonnie; his parents; brothers John, Michael, Andrew, Stephen and Joseph; and sisters Mary Miller and Mildred Pribanic; he is survived by his brothers Paul of Wadsworth and Adam (Joanne) of Doylestown; stepson Kenny Griesen of Doylestown; and stepdaughter Deborah Griesen of Massillon. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).