Suspects identified after shooting threat posted on social media UPDATED
Dec. 19, UPDATE
As a result of an investigation the Barberton Police Department has identified the juveniles who made inappropriate postings on social media that caused concern Dec. 18 and 19. School officials and Summit County Juvenile Court will be consulted as to the appropriate charges and consequences of their actions. See the next Herald for more on this story.
Initial postings – Parents had the option of keeping kids home from Barberton High School after a threat was posted on social media.
The App is called After School and posts can remain anonymous. The App has been reported by Business Insider as a “how-to” and describes this App as a “hotbed for potential bullying and violet threats.” To download and become a member, the App requires your location and verifies you are a student at a specific school through Facebook.
The threat contained “School shooting 2k17” and “You all will know when I have the last laugh.”
Police and school administrators are investigating and there is heavy police presence at the school.
As of 9:20 a.m. the police report they have no suspects.
12 Comments
We made our granddaughter remove that app from her phone because there were sexual comments and a video involving sex.
I would imagine that if the threat was found in a timely manner, all school buildings would have been closed.
So many questions now exist. Did the district detect the issue quickly enough? Was it prudent to keep the schools open? [ hint: NO ]. Will there be enough time and effort applied by local law enforcement to lead to prosecution of the hoaxster? An example needs to be set and full prosecution is a must! The school district has some protocol work to do when it comes to policing social media related to the students and schools.
This is sad,scary.
But I sent my children & REFUSES to share the postings.
All this will do is feed the ego of the one involved. Feed it but shares, fear etc.
Whether truth to it or EVEN a prank hoax…
Telling is the right things to do,but unfortunately the individual would know the security would of been high.
So my thought/fear is that the next one WOULDN’T be announced & it would be fear & shock.
I think that the threat was made to scare not to do anything I have faith in our BPD who is watching over the schools making sure nothing is going on..
I kept my children home. My question is what exactly is a credible threat? I take all matters pertaining to my children as credible.
Why the f… Are they in school period!!! It’s not even on the news!! So yo can keep a safe distance. there something wrong with EVERY CITY EMPLOYEE INVOLVED.
It was on 19 Action News all morning!
Is this crap for real? This is a very scary. My kids don’t go to Barberton but I would feel uncomfortable sending them for sure. So sad we have to worry like we do. I’ll pray that this is a fake threat and they catch who did it.
Yes, my parents wouldn’t let me go to school. They made my sister stay home too and she goes to west elementary.
Whoever did this should be thrown in prison for a very long time!
I agree!!
Yes, this should be taken seriously, but let’s not go nuts!
1. Every child screws up at least one time, extreme case or not, so this would need to be dealt with on an individual basis, not scolded for life, no questions.
2. If you take the time to understand what a hashtag is you would realize that one comment was just that- a hashtag! Should all hashtags be taken as a threat if it’s calling out what is being recognized, I think not!
3. Let’s also keep in mind this country just elected a disgusting pig who gets away with saying whatever he wants to-WHAT DOES THAT TEACH OUR CHILDREN??!!!
I guess no parent in this town has said something or did something they shouldn’t have as a youth – o holier than thou…God is the real judge