Suspects identified after shooting threat posted on social media UPDATED

| | 12

Dec. 19, UPDATE

As a result of an investigation the Barberton Police Department has identified the juveniles who made inappropriate postings on social media that caused concern Dec. 18 and 19. School officials and Summit County Juvenile Court will be consulted as to the appropriate charges and consequences of their actions. See the next Herald for more on this story.

Initial postings – Parents had the option of keeping kids home from Barberton High School  after a threat was posted on social media.

The App is called After School and posts can remain anonymous. The App has been reported by Business Insider as a “how-to” and describes this App as a “hotbed for potential bullying and violet threats.” To download and become a member, the App requires your location and verifies you are a student at a specific school through Facebook.

The threat contained “School shooting 2k17” and “You all will know when I have the last laugh.”

Police and school administrators are  investigating and there is heavy police presence at the school.

As of 9:20 a.m. the police report they have no suspects.

From Officer Marty Eberhart…
The Barberton Police are investigating and there was nothing credible about the comments. They take the safety and security of the students and staff very seriously.
Precautions are being taken. Eberhart said he could not give any more information about the nature of the threats due to the investigation. Extra officers were at the high school and other school buildings as students arrived this morning.

screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-8-44-25-am

screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-8-43-55-am

screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-9-09-12-am

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment





12 Comments

  1. Wilma on December 19, 2016 at 7:18 pm

    We made our granddaughter remove that app from her phone because there were sexual comments and a video involving sex.

    Reply
  2. Mrs. Crabtree on December 19, 2016 at 7:15 pm

    I would imagine that if the threat was found in a timely manner, all school buildings would have been closed.
    So many questions now exist. Did the district detect the issue quickly enough? Was it prudent to keep the schools open? [ hint: NO ]. Will there be enough time and effort applied by local law enforcement to lead to prosecution of the hoaxster? An example needs to be set and full prosecution is a must! The school district has some protocol work to do when it comes to policing social media related to the students and schools.

    Reply
  3. Cyndi on December 19, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    This is sad,scary.

    But I sent my children & REFUSES to share the postings.
    All this will do is feed the ego of the one involved. Feed it but shares, fear etc.

    Whether truth to it or EVEN a prank hoax…
    Telling is the right things to do,but unfortunately the individual would know the security would of been high.
    So my thought/fear is that the next one WOULDN’T be announced & it would be fear & shock.

    Reply
  4. Rhonda on December 19, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    I think that the threat was made to scare not to do anything I have faith in our BPD who is watching over the schools making sure nothing is going on..

    Reply
  5. Chyenne on December 19, 2016 at 11:31 am

    I kept my children home. My question is what exactly is a credible threat? I take all matters pertaining to my children as credible.

    Reply
  6. Rosie on December 19, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Why the f… Are they in school period!!! It’s not even on the news!! So yo can keep a safe distance. there something wrong with EVERY CITY EMPLOYEE INVOLVED.

    Reply
    • LC on December 19, 2016 at 10:18 am

      It was on 19 Action News all morning!

      Reply
  7. Norma Lamson on December 19, 2016 at 10:00 am

    Is this crap for real? This is a very scary. My kids don’t go to Barberton but I would feel uncomfortable sending them for sure. So sad we have to worry like we do. I’ll pray that this is a fake threat and they catch who did it.

    Reply
    • Jenna on December 19, 2016 at 11:41 am

      Yes, my parents wouldn’t let me go to school. They made my sister stay home too and she goes to west elementary.

      Reply
  8. SPD on December 19, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Whoever did this should be thrown in prison for a very long time!

    Reply
    • LC on December 19, 2016 at 9:57 am

      I agree!!

      Reply
    • Wendy on December 21, 2016 at 12:44 pm

      Yes, this should be taken seriously, but let’s not go nuts!
      1. Every child screws up at least one time, extreme case or not, so this would need to be dealt with on an individual basis, not scolded for life, no questions.
      2. If you take the time to understand what a hashtag is you would realize that one comment was just that- a hashtag! Should all hashtags be taken as a threat if it’s calling out what is being recognized, I think not!
      3. Let’s also keep in mind this country just elected a disgusting pig who gets away with saying whatever he wants to-WHAT DOES THAT TEACH OUR CHILDREN??!!!
      I guess no parent in this town has said something or did something they shouldn’t have as a youth – o holier than thou…God is the real judge

      Reply