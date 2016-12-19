Suspects identified after shooting threat posted on social media UPDATED

Dec. 19, UPDATE

As a result of an investigation the Barberton Police Department has identified the juveniles who made inappropriate postings on social media that caused concern Dec. 18 and 19. School officials and Summit County Juvenile Court will be consulted as to the appropriate charges and consequences of their actions. See the next Herald for more on this story.

Initial postings – Parents had the option of keeping kids home from Barberton High School after a threat was posted on social media.

The App is called After School and posts can remain anonymous. The App has been reported by Business Insider as a “how-to” and describes this App as a “hotbed for potential bullying and violet threats.” To download and become a member, the App requires your location and verifies you are a student at a specific school through Facebook.

The threat contained “School shooting 2k17” and “You all will know when I have the last laugh.”

Police and school administrators are investigating and there is heavy police presence at the school.

As of 9:20 a.m. the police report they have no suspects.

From Officer Marty Eberhart…

The Barberton Police are investigating and there was nothing credible about the comments. They take the safety and security of the students and staff very seriously.

Precautions are being taken. Eberhart said he could not give any more information about the nature of the threats due to the investigation. Extra officers were at the high school and other school buildings as students arrived this morning.