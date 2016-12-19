Together Again

Wayne A. Ault, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 13. A life resident of the Norton/Barberton area, he was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1946 and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Wayne was employed by Henry Shoes. He retired from American National Insurance and was currently serving on the Board of Norton Mutual Insurance. Wayne was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church, Barberton VFW Post 1066, where he served as Chaplain, Barberton Band Boosters, Norton Alumni and was active with Boy Scout Troop 101. He was also a former member of the Barberton Jaycees and was instrumental in the founding of the, Barberton Cherry Blossom Festival. Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Nellie Ault; brother, Edwin Ault; sisters, Thelma Hall, Doris Allshouse and Pearl Jones; daughter, Barbara; granddaughter, Teresa and wife of 62 years, Donna. Wayne is survived by his children, Debra (Paul) Watson, Ronald (Marian), Phillip (Helen) and David (Terri); 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; along with other family members and many friends. Funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 19, 1 p.m. at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Road, Norton with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson United Methodist Church or Barberton Band Boosters, Henda Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Barberton Community Foundation, 460 W. Paige Ave., Barberton, OH, 44203 or The Barberton VFW Post 1066, Scholarship Fund or the Norton Alumni Scholarship.