Barbershop shooting suspect arrested

Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force-Akron Division arrested 24-year-old Robert Rodgers at approximately 12:30 p.m., this afternoon, Dec. 22.

Rodgers was wanted by the Akron Police Department for three counts of felonious assault with a firearm. It is alleged that on Dec. 1st, Rodgers shot three people inside the RP’s Blade Academy Barbershop in Akron, Dec. 1. The shooting followed a confrontation Rodgers had with a man at the barbershop.

Task Force officers developed information that Rodgers was staying at an apartment near the 1300 block of Weathervane Lane in Akron. Officers set up surveillance around the building. After a couple hours, task force members saw a man fitting the description of Rodgers enter the apartment building and go inside one of the apartments. Officers went to the apartment and located Rodgers inside. He was taken into custody without incident. Rodgers was transported to the Akron Police Department. Akron Police photo.