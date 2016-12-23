Together Again

Eva Seckman/Basic/Motich, born February 17, 1925, passed away, Dec. 9, at the age 91 at Barberton Hospital Hospice. We share in the mourning of an incredible woman in our lives; mother, wife, grandmother. Preceded in death by her father, Louis Motich; mother Anna Pintarich; siblings Mildred Zahyorian, Ivan Motich, and WWII Veteran, Michael Motich; and the love of her life, Walter (Jerry) Seckman. Also preceded by son-in-laws Ken Kelly and Larry Maag; grandsons Vincent Maag, David Kelly, and granddaughter Stephine Magg, and childhood friend Nonnie (Baba) Fernwalt/Dimtroff. She is survived by her daughters Julia (Cookie) (Jim) Hutchinson, Patricia Kelly, Mildred Quick and Toni (Ken) Kovein. Eva leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The surviving family wishes to thank the Kovein family for the considerate care and time as well as their home to assist “Grannie” in her everyday needs and comfort, and to Julie (Cookie) Hutchinson for all her time and loving care she gave to Grannie as well. Eva “Grannie” lived a wonderful life mostly in Barberton on Wunderlich Ave. She retired from Pleasant View Nursing Home where she worked for 30 Years. After her husband, Jerry, retired form Malco, they moved down to Salem, WV to Jerry’s family farm of 80 acres to enjoy the peace and tranquility of country living. Grannie liked to bowl with her daughters at Lake Rec and Magic City Lanes and she had many friends that she cherished. There is no doubt that her brash sense of humor, which we will never forget, will be missed by many. Love you Grannie and forever you will be in our minds and hearts. Ironically, Grannie spent just a few days in Pleasant View Nursing home with the hope of recovery. But at the great age of 91, she was ready to go to the arms of her beloved. The Family also wished to thank all the kind people of Pleasant View for her care and employment and the Barberton Hospital for her care.