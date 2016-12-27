Glenn C. Reed Sr., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 22. He was a life resident of Akron and a U.S. Navy veteran. Glenn retired from Eastman Kodak Company with 22 years of service. Preceded in death by his father, Roy; sisters, Patti Ann Robinson and Pamela J. Reed; survived by his mother, Mary V. Reed; sons, Glenn (Marisa) Reed Jr., Jim (Amy) Reed and Joshua Reed (Jennifer Ortega); grandchildren, Tyler, Abby, Thomas, Liana, Mateo and Adrianna; aunt, Judy Brichford; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors by Firestone VFW 3383. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 27, 4-7 p.m.