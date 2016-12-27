Jenny Grisola of Barberton, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 23. She was born February 18, 1914 in Midland, Pennsylvania and spent most of her life in Barberton. She attended the University of Akron and became a teacher for the Barberton School System. She later became an employee at the Seiberling Rubber Company, where she sang in the company choir and advanced to become the executive secretary for Willard P. Seiberling where she served until retirement. She was also a faithful member of Evangel Temple in Akron (now Celebration Church). She was preceded in death by brothers Matthew, Louis, and Samuel, and sister Helen Borocki. Jenny will be dearly missed by her sister, Wanda Nott of Barberton, nephews and nieces Robert Nott and wife Sandy of Sea Bright, New Jersey, Joe Grisola and wife Karen, of Twinsburg, David Borocki, of Akron, Karen and husband Tom Fronek of California, and numerous great-nephews and nieces including Greg Borocki, Louis Borocki, Jennifer Kern of Akron, Cara McPherson, of Twinsburg, Debbie Mizel and Gina Minick of the Chicago area, and many others across the country. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. Barberton Thursday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. with visitation taking place one hour before, 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.