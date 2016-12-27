Oscar James Fisher, 95, passed away Friday, Dec. 23. A resident of Akron for 58 years, he was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in World War II. Oscar retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 36 years of service and attended the Chapel in Green. He was a member of Society of Mechanical Engineers where he served as a vice president and held other offices. Dad thoroughly enjoyed talking, traveling internationally and spending time with Wanda and Wil. Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Olga and sister, Marie Tate; survived by his sons, Steve (Dorothy), Jeff (Dora) and Chris (Becky); grandchildren, Cory (Erica), Amanda (Scott) Tomak, Renee, Jocelyn, Emmaline, Hannah and Eliza; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Ben, Sam and Alex; brother, James Fisher; close friend and companion, Wanda Bahler and best friend, Wil Hutchison; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Rev. Don Miller. Burial Manchester Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.