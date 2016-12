Robert D. Baters, 92, passed away Dec. 21. Celebration of life service was Dec. 27, at Doylestown Church of the Nazarene, 15197 Portage St., Doylestown with Pastor Tim Ruch officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. The family received friends Dec. 26, at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton.