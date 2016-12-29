Charles Edward McFarland “Little Mac”, 88 of Doylestown/Norton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 28. He was born May 13, 1928, in Letart, West Virginia, to Ernest D. and Ora S. (nee Jones) McFarland. He was a factory worker and retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 30 years of service. Charles attended Winning Side Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He collected license plates from all over the United States and he especially enjoyed visiting his friends at McDonalds, Acme and Wendys. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elmer and Quinton of New Haven, West Virginia; and son-in-law, Randy Croft. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice M. (nee Gibbs); daughters, Roxanne (Timothy) Copeland of Norton, Diana Murphy of Tennessee; sons, Edward (Paula) McFarland of Barberton, John (Deborah) McFarland of Dalton, Charles P. McFarland (Sheri) of Doylestown, Kelly (Vickey) McFarland of Barberton; brothers, Bill McFarland and Marvin (Peggy) McFarland of New Haven, West Virginia, and Harry Joe (Audrey) McFarland of Glouster, Ohio; sisters, Rosena Bushell of Wichita, Kansas, Catherine Stickler of Carroll, Ohio, and Nora Mae (Robert) Leonick of Logan, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton Tuesday, Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m., where services will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to services. Rev. Timothy Hileman, Rev. Doug Conner, Rev. Gerald Kelley, Rev. Cecil Farmer officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. A special thanks to Kelly and Vickey McFarland for their committed, devoted and loving care of dad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Summa or Life Bank, in memory of Charles. Funeral home map, directions, and the McFarland Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.