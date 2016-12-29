Frances A. Shabeck, 93, passed away peacefully Dec. 28, at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Frances was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and worked as a dental assistant. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the Domovina Lodge. She was very faithful to her church and sang in the choir for many years. Frances was a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers Jack, Anthony, Frank, Fredrick “Mickey” and Joseph; She is survived by her nephew Dennis (Linda) Shabeck of Colorado; nieces Karla (Paul) Sorrentino of Wadsworth and Sandra (Joe) DeGrace of Virginia; sister-in-law Mary (Jack) Ebaugh of Wadsworth; and many great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 5, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Rev. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, Jan. 4, 5-7 p.m. at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road, W. Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).