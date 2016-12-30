Clara V. Sigmund, 77, passed away Dec. 29, at Manor Care of Barberton. Clara was born in Barberton where she was a life resident. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Sr.; She is survived by her sons Joseph J. Jr.; and Michael L. (April); daughter Brenda Jean Sigmund; special nephew Larry (Beverly) Flynn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, from 5-6 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at Silva Hosteler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road, W., Barberton. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).