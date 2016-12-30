Frances E. Kosuth (nee Nagy), 85, passed away Dec. 28, following a short illness. Frances was born in Barberton, Ohio and lived in the “Magic City” her entire life. After graduating from Barberton High School, she worked at the Barberton Herald Newspaper and the County Court House in Akron, Ohio before focusing full-time on her husband and family. Preceded in death by her husband Paul; parents Andrew and Mary; sisters Ann Clark, Caroline Rauch, Mary Kopco and brother Andrew (Butch). She is survived by sisters Eleanor Stetz of Barberton, Edna Dierker of Uniontown and brother Edward of Troy. Frances is survived by sons Paul Jr. (Patricia) of Barberton and Patrick (Kimberly) of Wadsworth; daughter Kristine (Mark) Ebner of Barberton; six grandchildren, Alexander Kosuth and Lindsay (Jordan) Restaneo; Grace, Kathryn, Rebekah and Dominic Ebner; and great-grandchild Evelyn Restaneo. Frances was a loving, wonderful and inspirational mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her positive, optimistic, can-do attitude and her ability to always look for the good in people and the world. She was a member of the former Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Barberton and current member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Augustine School. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).