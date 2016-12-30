Richard “Rick” Brean, 56, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 26. (One day before he and his wife’s 10 year wedding anniversary). Rick was employed at Hycom in Barberton for the past 11 years. He was a member of AA. He loved football, fishing and going to concerts with his wife. He loved his family so much and had a heart of gold. He always expressed his love to those he held close to his heart. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Gladys Brean and Bob and Maxine Snyder; father, George Brean; brother, Mike “Mikie”; step-mother, Julie Brean; his mother’s companion of 28 years, Frank Smole and father-in-law, James Townsend. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Maureen; daughters, Linda and Trisha Lee; beautiful, amazing and devoted mother, Bonnie; step-daughter, Dianna and her daughter, Casey; step-son, Robert (Holly) and their children, Hailey and Jacob; mother-in-law, Eve Townsend; brothers, Randy (Charlene) Brean and Mark Brean; nephew, Markie Brean; sister-in-law, Tracy Brean; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; his AA friends; along with many other friends, and his special four-legged buddy, “Jack”. May he find peace at home with the Lord. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Rick will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Grace Church, 3970 Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton 44203 with Pastor Dan officiating. Followed by a dinner. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of service. Rick will be laid to rest with his father, George and brother, Mike at Greenlawn Memorial Park.