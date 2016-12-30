Win $5k like Magic

The Barberton All-Sports Boosters are selling tickets for the annual Magics 100 Raffle. Only 100 tickets will be sold at $100 each.

The drawing will take place at halftime of the Feb. 21 boys varsity basketball game vs. Cuyahoga Falls. If all 100 raffle tickets are sold then the winner will receive $5,000. If less than 100 are sold it will be a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets will be sold at halftime of the remaining boys basketball games in the commons. Proceeds benefit Barberton Middle School and Barberton High School athletic programs.