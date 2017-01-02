Ralph W. Lukens, 87, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 29, after a short illness. Ralph was born in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Ella P. and Paul M. Lukens June 3, 1929. The family moved to Barberton in 1932. Ralph graduated from Barberton High School, Class of 1947, and attended Kent State University. Ralph was employed by the Nobil Shoe Company for 36 years, at varying capacities, eventually becoming Regional Operations Manager. Upon leaving Nobil Shoe, Ralph was extremely honored to have served the City of Barberton as Service Director during the administration of Mayor Art Bradnick. Ralph was very proud of being one the originators of Barberton Mum Festival, for serving the city in numerous additional capacities, and for being a dedicated member of the Barberton Kiwanis Club. Ralph was preceded by his wife of 55 years, Ruth A. Lukens (Kniepkamp) and his brothers, Robert and Harold. He is survived by his children, Scott (Diane) Lukens of Wadsworth, Paul (Carla) Lukens of Doylestown, Laura (Glenn) Fresh of Cuyahoga Falls and Nancy Hickman of North Canton; grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer (Eric), Daniel, Katie (Dillon), Jeremy, Jonathan, Holly, Hope and Carter; three great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 3, 11 a.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. Internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 2 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Barberton Kiwanis Club or the Salvation Army.