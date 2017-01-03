Reward increased to $10,000 for triple murder suspect

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted fugitive David Calhoun.

Calhoun is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Portage County Sheriff for three counts of murder.

Calhoun, 25, S approximately 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Calhoun may have shaved his head and beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to engage Calhoun, please call authorities.

The Marshals Service, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff will pay up to $10,000 for information that directly leads to the arrest of Calhoun. Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED (866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Tipsters may remain anonymous.