Rose Marie Thornton, age 81, passed away Dec. 31. Born Oct. 4, 1935, Rose was born and raised in Barberton and spent the last 17 years in New Franklin. She retired from Acme as head cashier with over 40 years of service. She was an avid bowler and golfer. Preceded in death by husband, Robert “Buzz”; son, Michael; siblings, Neli Jurich, Bill Jurich, and Maryann Gradisher. Survived by her cherished companion of 31 years, Larry Gentry; beloved sons, Mark (Roxanne) and Mitchell (Tammy); brother, David; sister-in-law, Phyllis Madigan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Pastor Fred Webb will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home. Interment at Holy Cross, Akron.