William “Scotty” Rowe Sr., age 70, of Barberton, formerly of Rittman, died Dec. 23, at Autumnwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rittman, following a period of declining health. Scotty was born on July 22, 1946, in Logan, West Virginia, to Edward and Stella (McNeely) Rowe and attended Rittman Schools. He married Barbara Bailey on Dec. 30, 2014, in Barberton. He was an assembly line worker for Ford Motor Company in Brook Park for 20 years. Scotty enjoyed watching television, smoking cigarettes, drinking coffee, and eating ice cream. Surviving are his wife, Barb Rowe of Barberton; five sons, Terry Starcher, William Scott (Christi) Rowe Jr., Vernon Fred Rowe, Michael Baker, and Edward Rowe; four daughters, Kari Starcher, Angela Rowe, Crystal Rowe, and Cora Starcher; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy (Sharon Wiggins) Rowe, and Tommy (Sherry Stevic) Rowe; and two sisters, Sherry (Okey) Dingess, and Diane (Gary) Smith. He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Starcher; daughter, Jodi Rowe; and brothers, Edward and Vernon Rowe. Graveside services were Dec. 26, at Rittman Cemetery with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. Arrangements handled by Auble Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home’s web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.