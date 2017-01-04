Cleary to leave Barberton Schools

Barberton City Schools Superintendent Patricia Cleary has announced her intention to retire, effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Cleary was hired by Barberton Schools in 2005 and has held the positions of curriculum specialist, director of curriculum, assistant superintendent and has served as superintendent since 2012. Before coming to Barberton she was a teacher and building administrator for Woodridge Local Schools.

Barberton Board of Education President Joe Stefan states that the board will engage the community and staff as they proceed with a search for Mrs. Cleary’s replacement. It is very important to the board that stakeholders have the opportunity for input regarding the qualifications and characteristics they are seeking in a new leader for the district.

“I have loved working for Barberton City Schools. The people of Barberton and the staff here are wonderful, and it has been a pleasure to serve the children of this community,” said Cleary. “The Board of Education is made up of intelligent and thoughtful people who truly care about children, the district and the city of Barberton. I am quite confident that they will make a wise decision when choosing my successor.”