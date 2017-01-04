Summa withdraws request to lease park land

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

It was announced during Tuesday night’s Barberton City Council meeting that Summa has withdrawn their request to lease park land next to Summa hospital.

Senior vice president of Summa Health Systems, Dr. Michael Hughes, said, “We’ve already started the internal renovations in the hospital so that was going to put us way behind on schedule.”

They have chosen another way to redesign the parking lot which is the only land that Summa owns, according to Hughes.

“It’s not ideal. It’s not what we really want to do. It’s from an aesthetics standpoint. We wanted to have it look a little better, but we’re gonna have enough parking spaces at least to get through,” said Hughes.

He said they hope to start to begin in May with plans for the demolition of the deck to begin in the summer or fall. In the spring of 2018, they plan to start the surface lot.

Hughes said it was time to move forward with the project.

More on this story will be published in the January 12 Edition.