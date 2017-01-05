Doris M. Thomas (nee Mattle), 88, of Barberton, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 2, at the home of her daughter in Dayton. She was born in Mt. Healthy, Ohio, having moved to Barberton as a young child. Doris graduated from Barberton Class of 1945. She retired from B & W after 18 years of service. She loved playing Canasta and Tiles, and was happiest spending time with her family. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Noel, in 2010, and her son Gary in 2006, sister and best friend Sylvia Lods, sister Virginia Mourton, and brother Jack Mattle. She is survived by daughters Gail (Dale) Holgate, Susan (Robert) Pettitt, son Tim (Dora), and daughters-in-laws Judy Thomas and Diane Thomas. Grandchildren Brian (Tara) Thomas, Stephanie (Ryan) Stecz, Matthew Thomas and Kate Thomas, Amanda Chambers, Maura Rider, Stacie Pettitt, Kaleigh, Jesse and Emma Thomas, Doug Chambers, Dawn (Kevin) Turner, Dianna (Brian) Wilson, Alejandro Tejada, and honorary granddaughter Rachel Haswell. Great-grandchildren Brittany, Brad and Ben Thomas, Tommy, Reagan, Knox and Pierce Stecz, Lexi and Lily Chambers, Kylie and Kensley Rider, Siri and Finn Turner, and Grant Wilson. Brother Paul (Dorien) Mattle, sister-in-law Martha (Jim) Cosgrove, brother-in-law Bill Adair, nieces, nephews, and caring and special neighbors Susan and Brian Jamison. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road., Norton. Fr. James Maloney celebrant. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling Hours Monday, Jan. 9, 4-7 p.m., at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home,1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).