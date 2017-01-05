Eugene A. “Dutch” Mitchell, 83, passed away peacefully at his residence after his battle with Alzheimer’s. Dutch was born in Barberton where he was a life resident and retired from P.P.G. Industries after 42 years of service, never missing a day of work. He was a member of the C.A.A. at P.P.G., coached Little League for many years and volunteered with the Barberton Band Boosters. He was also a proud Army Veteran. Preceded in death by daughter Nancy; son Mark; and 8 brothers and 1 sister; He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra (nee Kline); sons E. Tim, Richard J. and Christopher S.; grandchildren Derek, Brevan and Madison; sister-in-law Jackie Mitchell; brother-in-law Raymond Kline and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to “Aunt” Linda McCaskey for her help and care of Dutch. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at the Southwest Church of Christ, 516 33rd St. SW, Barberton. Pastor Nathan Robinson officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Sunday, Jan. 8, 2-5 p.m., Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southwest Church of Christ Building Fund or Barberton Band Boosters Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3, Barberton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-870).