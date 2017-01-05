Marc D. Underation, 37, passed away suddenly Jan. 3. He was born Sept. 6, 1979 in Barberton, Ohio to Janice (Oyler) and Peter Underation. Marc was a 1998 graduate of Norton High School. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies at Kent State University in 2013. Marc had most recently been employed as a Care Management Specialist at Mature Services, Inc. Marc was known for his illuminating smile, his kind heart, and his willingness to help others. He could diffuse any situation with his quick wit, charm, and sense of humor. Marc loved music, concerts, gardening, the outdoors and having great adventures including zip-lining, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, tobogganing, and bungee jumping. Much like his parents, Marc was an avid traveler, seeing the sights in Spain, Missouri, Virginia, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina and many wonderful places. He enjoyed having friends over for cookouts and spending time with his family. Marc especially loved the time he spent with his niece and nephews he was always the “FUN” uncle. Marc will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and loved him. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Janice (Oyler) Underation. Marc is survived by his father, Peter Underation and Peter’s fiancée, Sandy Pinnick, his dear friend, Jack Leatherman; his brother, Chris (Christine) Underation; his sisters, Becki (Kevin) Fink and Allison (Derek) Huntsman. He is also survived by niece, Mandi Fink, and nephews, Clayton Fink, Kyle Fink, C.J. Underation, Jarek Underation, Elisha Underation; and numerous caring aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at Wintergreen Ledges Church of God, 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. Pastor Jim Roma officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours Friday, Jan. 13, 3-8 p.m., at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W.,Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wintergreen Ledges Church of God. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.