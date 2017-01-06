Anna M. Williams, age 90, passed away Jan. 5. She was born Jan. 20, 1926 in Barberton, Ohio to the late George and Lucy Myers. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic church in Akron. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sisters, Marie Vetter, Mary Oser, and Gladys Richards; brothers, George and Irvin. Survived by two sons, Kenny and Larry Williams; grandson, Charles; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Francis de Sales, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio. The family will receive friends, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, Ohio. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Anna’s memory.