Police video shows apparent suicide attempt in collision with cruiser

Dramatic video from Norton Police officer’s body camera shows the moment of impact and aftermath of a woman driving her SUV into a police cruiser during a traffic stop on Interstate 76. Caution for strong language.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 10 on the westbound shoulder of the highway.

Patrolman Ryan Connell was sitting in the driver’s seat of the cruiser writing a ticket at the time. Connell suffered only minor injuries, as did a man who was in the back of the cruiser who had been pulled over just before the crash for a lane violation and was being arrested on a drug-related charge.

Officer Joshua Pond was providing backup on the highway and witnessed the crash and verified via radio that Connell was okay.

The woman, identified as Sara Everhart of Canton, then ran out of her car and onto the roadway yelling “I want to die.”’

Everhart was taken to an Akron hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and was arrested for felony vandalism and criminal damaging, a misdemeanor. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting 10 percent of a $7,700 bond.