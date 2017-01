The Lady Magics put up a good fight, but fell 37-33 to the first-place Lady Minutemen of Revere Saturday at Barberton High School. Jenna Kelley finished with nine points while Taylor Stinnett scored eight and grabbed 10 rebounds for the home team who fell to 3-9, 1-5 with the loss. Revere’s record now stands at 8-2, 6-0.

Read the complete story on this game and others in the Jan. 12 edition of the Barberton Herald.