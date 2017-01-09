Clara “Betty” Lewis, 84, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7. Betty was born in Cummingsville, Tennessee to the late Jay and Mary (Guy) Mosley May 6, 1932. She was a resident of the Barberton area for 50 years and attended Grace Church in Norton. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Hubert; four brothers; one sister and great-grandson, Gunnar. Betty is survived by her children, Jerry (Sue) Lewis; Karen Mullins and Bonnie (Rod) Parrill; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Mosley and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Thursday Jan. 12, 11 a.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Dan Gregory officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 11, 4-7 p.m. and also 1 hour prior to the service Thursday, Jan. 12.