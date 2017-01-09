Council discusses vacate of city street, development codes

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

At the Barberton City Council meeting Jan. 3, officials discussed the permanent vacation of Paige Ave and two revisions in the Barberton Development Code.

Shane McAvinew, Parks and Recreation Director of Barberton, was present at the meeting and discussed applying for grants to replace the lower sidewalk of Lake Anna. Both grants, one from Recreational Trail Program and one from Clean Ohio Trail Fund, would split the cost of the project, leaving the city paying either 25 or 20 percent. McAvinew said he will be getting a cost estimate from Brogan Don & Sons Concrete later this month.

The Council discussed the permanent vacation of Paige Avenue. Mayor William Judge said that he has only received positive comments from the residents on Paige. Joe Stefan, director of planning and community development, said, “The police department feels it will slow down traffic that is used currently for a cut through from Ninth Street down to Fifth Street and they have many complaints, so Chief Morber did say he’s in favor of it from the police department standpoint…”

The commission discussed the revision of Chapter 1230 of the Barberton Development Code. The Council proposed that two new sections be added. Section 1230.09 states that there be no discrimination against non commercial signs or speech and section 1230.10 states that if any section is deemed unconstitutional, that would be severed and not deem all the codes unconstitutional.

During the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting Jan. 5 at the Active Adults Senior Center, the commission discussed replacing the city vans used by the Active Adults Senior Center with city buses, which would be more accessible for seniors. McAvinew said they are applying for a grant through the Barberton Community Foundation to fund the buses. McAvinew said that the commission voted and will be reviewed over the next month and a half after he is gone.