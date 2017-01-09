Denver B. Rorrer I, age 75, went home unexpectedly to be with his Lord and Savior Jan. 8. He was born Nov. 23, 1941 in Arnett, West Virginia to the late Henry and Hettie Rorrer, Denver was the youngest of 11 children. He was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters as well his first wife Gloria D. Rorrer (Ferguson). He is survived by sons Denver (Marsha), Daniel (Kim) and David (Kelly). Denver is also survived by wife, Gloria J. Rorrer (Campbell), stepsons Christopher and Ben (Stephanie) as well as his 4 beautiful granddaughters: Allyson, Kayla, Emily and Myleigh, who were his pride and joy. Also surviving is his sister, Ann Oplinger, of Florida along with many nieces and nephews. Denver was a resident of Barberton for most of his life and a faithful member of the Barberton Bible Holiness Church. After many years of service, he retired from the URW. Dad enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing as well as camping, he was the Scout Master of the General Tire Troup 37 and enjoyed sharing his love of scouting with his sons. He loved when his granddaughters came for “sleepovers” as well as being known for having to “fix their sleeves.” His sons could count on a daily morning text just to say “Good morning and I love you.” We are going to miss our Dad, but we have the comfort of knowing he is in the arms of Jesus and celebrating with loved ones that have gone before him. Until we see you again, Dad, remember: We Love You, Mean It! Funeral Services will be, 11 a.m Thursday, Jan.12, at Barberton Bible Holiness Church, 375 37th St. SW, Barberton. The family will receive friends, 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the church and one hour prior to the service, Thursday. Interment will take place at Lakewood cemetery, Akron, Ohio. Donations may be made in Denver’s name to Barberton Holiness Church.