Esther “TuTu” Caudill (nee Lyons), 84, left her beloved Barberton to join the Lord and her family in heaven Friday, Jan. 6. Born to the late Rev. James and Ethel Lyons Sept. 16 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She was the eldest of 11 children. TuTu was an avid volunteer. You could always find her in the halls of Barberton City Schools, selling bingo tickets for the Barberton Band Boosters, helping visitors at the Barberton Police Dept. and being extremely involved with different activities for Barberton PTA. Due of her tremendous devotion she was once named “PTA’s Helping Hand of the Year.” She was very proud of the distinction. During her down time, TuTu enjoyed being with her family. Talking on the phone with friends, eating potato chips and drinking her TuTu Pop while watching her stories. Preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; son-in-law, Terry and grandchild, Raven. TuTu will be greatly missed by her husband of 63 years, Don; children, Debbie Withrow-Neal of Uniontown, Donna Rohler of Portage Lakes and Pete (Shele) of Barberton; grandchildren, Star (Ed), Amber (Andy), Dusty, Tara (Steve), Channy (Cole), Sierra (Chris) and Sky; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Pax, Aurora, Cash and Griffin; along with her siblings, family, friends and fans. She will always be our, “Shining Star.” Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Garry Menke officiating. Inurnment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. TuTu’s family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan.10, 5-8 p.m.