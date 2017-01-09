Linda M. (Pavkov/Huth) Morrison of Barberton Ohio, received her Heavenly Wings as she flew over the rainbow into the arms of God Tuesday Jan. 3. She was a young and beautiful 69 years old. She was born on April 14, 1947 in Barberton, and was a resident there, Portage Lakes, and Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. She attended St. Augustine grade school and was a 1965 graduate of Barberton High School. She started her working career with family and friends at the Whitehouse Restaurant, owned by her grandmother, Mary Marinkovich. She was a dynamic, successful, and well traveled Corporate Sales Associate with her friends at Ohio Wholesale. Her professional career peaked as owner of Lady Janes’s, a local gift shop in Portage Lakes. Her love of warm weather and the ocean led to her and John’s early retirement and ritual of “Snow Birding” in Florida for the winter months. Linda and John enjoyed their time with family and friends, hosting holiday and special occasion events along with creating special life-long memories during family vacations. Linda loved her husband and soul mate John for 40 plus years, as well as her fun-loving family and her dear friends. She loved to dance, have sand between her toes, a seashell in her pocket, and enjoying beautiful sunsets. She was filled with love, generosity, and an outgoing spirit that influenced many. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Alice and Alvin Pavkov, and her beloved sister Adele Mason. She is survived by her devoted husband John, her loving children Shaun Huth and wife Holly, Racquel Sutton and husband Gary, and her sister and best friend Sharon Carr-Leishman and husband Arthur. Her pride and joy grandchildren Bret Huth (Vanessa), Elise Relford (Quintin), Maia Jachok, Dylan and Seanna Sutton, and Gage Huth. She adored her great-grandchildren Carter and Ryleigh Relford. Her nieces, nephews and their families Eric Carr, Charity Wright, Jamie Mason, Nicole Brown, and Elie Mason that were instrumental in her life. A special remembrance from Linda to her longtime friend Bunny. Our Angel Linda will always be with us. A Celebration of Life will take place in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida Jan. 21. There will also be a second Celebration of Life scheduled for family and friends in the Barberton area at a later date.