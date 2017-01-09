Martha “Janie” J. Malagamba
Martha “Janie” J. Malagamba, age 58, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 5, Janie was born June 14, 1958 in Gassaway, West Virginia. Janie loved her family very much and possessed a strong passion towards helping others. She enjoyed spending times outdoors especially in the hills of West Virginia. Preceded in death by husband Rick Malagamba; daughter, Genny; brother, Bob Laird; parents Glenn and Madilee Laird. Survived by children Heather (Jack), Jim (Tina), Kim (Dana), Mike (Candace) and Christina; grandchildren Alexis, Dominic, Adam, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Alexandria, and Zane; brother Dan (Amy) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, OH 44203. Pastor Jason Knight officiating. Family will receive friends Tuesday Jan. 10, 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.