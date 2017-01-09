Martha “Janie” J. Malagamba, age 58, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 5, Janie was born June 14, 1958 in Gassaway, West Virginia. Janie loved her family very much and possessed a strong passion towards helping others. She enjoyed spending times outdoors especially in the hills of West Virginia. Preceded in death by husband Rick Malagamba; daughter, Genny; brother, Bob Laird; parents Glenn and Madilee Laird. Survived by children Heather (Jack), Jim (Tina), Kim (Dana), Mike (Candace) and Christina; grandchildren Alexis, Dominic, Adam, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Alexandria, and Zane; brother Dan (Amy) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, OH 44203. Pastor Jason Knight officiating. Family will receive friends Tuesday Jan. 10, 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.